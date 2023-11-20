SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Atmos Energy has shared some tips on saving your energy bill while heating your home in winter weather.
According to Atmos Energy, as preparations begin for winter using energy wisely and making a few household changes can make a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other energy bills.
Monthly bills are determined by the amount of natural gas used, the natural gas commodity cost, customer and facility or delivery charges to your home or business, and taxes and fees.
Winter Energy Saving Tips for Your Home
- Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home.
- Reduce your shower and bath time. Showering and bathing can account for 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.
- Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees. Water heating accounts for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.
- Do not use a pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.
- Operate your clothes washer, dryer, and dishwasher only when fully loaded.
- Unless a fire is burning, close your fireplace damper to prevent warm air from escaping up the chimney.