Concho Valley Winter Weather Closings

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS-

Here are the lates School and Government closings due to inclement weather:

Water distribution sites

The water distribution sites will be delayed in opening tomorrow due to potential icy conditions on roadways. The sites will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 11.Sites will be stocked and available for drive-thru pickup of up to two cases of water per vehicle. All sites will be open until supply is exhausted or there is no more traffic at the sites.

Locations sites:

Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43 rd St.

St. Bradford Elementary, 2302 Bradford St. – enter off Bradford and 23 rd Street

Street Central High School, 655 Caddo St. – enter off Caddo Street near Hickory Street

City of San Angelo offices will delay opening tomorrow due to potential icy conditions on roadways, overpasses and bridges. City offices will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Should anything change, we will update everyone through SATV (Suddenlink channel 17), our website, social media and our media partners. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling tomorrow. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.

Concho Valley Council of Governments

Due to anticipated bad weather, Concho Valley Council of Governments offices will operate on a 2 hour delay tomorrow.

Goodfellow AFB: Delayed ; Goodfellow AFB, Feb. 11, delayed reporting. Non-essential personnel should report by 10 a.m.

MHMRCV: Delayed ; MHMRCV Offices will open @ 10 a.m. tomorrow due to weather

Ballinger ISD: Classes Start at 10:00 AM; Buses are Running 2 hours Late

Grape Creek ISD: Classes Start at 10:00 AM; Buses are Running 2 hours Late; 10 am start for Feb. 11 & 12. Watch GCISD website for further changes.

Irion County ISD: Delayed 2 hours; Buses are Running 2 hours Late; Classes will be delayed 2 hours on Feb. 11 due to weather.

Olfen ISD: Closed Tomorrow; Virtual Learning; Decision for Friday will be made tomorrow. Stay warm!

Paint Rock ISD: Virtual Learning

SAISD: Students will connect virtually

TLCA: Delayed 2 hours; Buses delayed two hours. Stay tuned to our media outlets and website for updates

Wall ISD: Delayed 2 hours; Buses are Running 2 hours Late; Wall ISD 10:00 a.m. start

Water Valley ISD: Classes Start at 10:00 AM; Buses will run 2 hours and 15 minutes late.

Claudia’s Creative Child Care: Closed Tomorrow; Due the unsafe water conditions and Winter Weather conditions we will be closing today after all.

Grape Creek Baptist Daycare: Open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11th and Friday, Feb. 12th due to weather conditions

San Angelo Early Childhood Center: Classes Start at 10:00 AM; Teachers report at 9:45. If conditions worsen, closing notification will be made at 9:00AM

YMCA: Little Explorer’s Preschool will begin at 9am.

Tom Green County Appraisal District: TOM GREEN APPRAISAL DISTRICT ON THURSDAY LATE START DUE TO WEATHER THE DRIVE THRU OPENS @ 10 A.M.

Tom Green County Offices: Delayed 2 hours