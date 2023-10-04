SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service areas in and around San Angelo may experience heavy rain and localized flooding as a cold front begins to move in.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop in the west late this afternoon and move into the Concho Valley’s northern and western counties this evening. The main hazards will be large hail up to two inches and damaging winds over 60 mph, with a slight risk of a tornado which cannot be ruled out.

Additional storms are possible late tonight, mainly after midnight, as a cold front moves through the area. At this point, most of the activity along the front (late tonight) looks to remain below severe levels. In addition, locally heavy rainfall may result in flooding, especially in urban areas.

