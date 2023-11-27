SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A cold front sweeping across the area will bring early morning freezing temperatures to much of the Concho Valley this week

It will remain on the cool side on Nov. 27 with highs in the lower 50s and early morning lows in the 30s. It will be mostly cloudy, particularly south of Interstate 20. A light east to southeast wind around 5 mph will pick up midday.

Lows will remain near freezing for the rest of the week with the exception of Thursday, Nov. 30, when it will warm into the 50s with midday highs in the lower 70s. This week will be mostly cloudy with little to no chance of rain.