SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The unseasonably warm weather the Concho Valley has been experiencing is coming to an end Thursday, Nov. 9 as colder rainy weather moves into the area.

Highs are expected to remain in the 50s to lower 60s with 10-15 mph wind as the cold front moves in on Thursday with a chance for scattered showers. Friday, Nov.10 through Sunday, Nov.12 will be overcast with a chance for scattered showers. Early morning lows will remain in the 40s warming up into the 60s later in the evening.