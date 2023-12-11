SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The temperatures have been dropping below freezing in the early morning hours and several chances of rain are expected beginning mid-week.

Temperatures have been falling steadily as the weather approaches winter on December 22, 2023. San Angelo and Abilene tied their coldest temperatures since the summer, with lows hitting 28 and 25 degrees in the early morning hours of December 10, 2023.

Monday, December 11 started chilly, with many locations dipping below freezing but expected to warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances will increase starting Wednesday, December 13 with the highest chances going into the following Thursday and Friday morning.

According to the NWS, rainfall is forecast to be in the two to three-inch range, although localized higher amounts are possible. Minor flooding is expected on roadways and low-lying areas. It will be a cold rain, with highs in the 40s and 50s, and overnight lows mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

At the time of publication, no winter weather is expected.