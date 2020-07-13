Cloudy Monday: June 13, 2020

Picture courtesy of Flickr.

Mid-level clouds are usually 6-20 thousand feet in the air, and are usually more consistent of water droplets. There are three types of mid-level clouds: altocumulus, altostratus, and nimbostratus. Altocumulus clouds are usually smaller, and can typically be seen when storms are coming into the area. Most of the cloud is made up of water droplets, but the top of these clouds may consist of ice crystals. Mid-level clouds can produce rain, and are most commonly associated with grey and gloomy days, and are most likely to have light rain showers or snow showers. Sometimes, these precipitation events can be as short as a few hours, and last up to several days.

Altocumulus clouds. Picture courtesy of Flickr.

For more information, you can visit: https://cloudatlas.wmo.int/en/observation-of-clouds-from-aircraft-descriptions-nimbostratus.html