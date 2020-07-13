Cloudy Monday: June 13, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Picture courtesy of Flickr.

Mid-level clouds are usually 6-20 thousand feet in the air, and are usually more consistent of water droplets. There are three types of mid-level clouds: altocumulus, altostratus, and nimbostratus. Altocumulus clouds are usually smaller, and can typically be seen when storms are coming into the area. Most of the cloud is made up of water droplets, but the top of these clouds may consist of ice crystals. Mid-level clouds can produce rain, and are most commonly associated with grey and gloomy days, and are most likely to have light rain showers or snow showers. Sometimes, these precipitation events can be as short as a few hours, and last up to several days. 

Altocumulus clouds. Picture courtesy of Flickr.

For more information, you can visit: https://cloudatlas.wmo.int/en/observation-of-clouds-from-aircraft-descriptions-nimbostratus.html

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.