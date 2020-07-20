Cloudy Monday: July 20, 2020

The atmosphere between stratus clouds above and cumulus clouds below. Photo courtesy of Flickr.

Covering the last level of clouds, we look at the low-level clouds that seem to spark the most interest for many. These lower level clouds are more responsible for rain showers and severe storms, which can produce things like tornadoes. The main types of clouds at this level are status, cumulus, cumulonimbus, and stratocumulus. While cumulus clouds, known for their fluffy-like appearance, are a sign of fair weather, then can change into cumulonimbus, which are thunderstorm clouds. With stratus clouds, these are usually large clusters of clouds that resemble a blanket in the sky. Many people think stratocumulus clouds gathering in the area means a storm is on the way, but this isn’t the case. For more information about these lower level clouds, you can visit: https://www.weather.gov/media/lmk/soo/cloudchart.pdf

Cumulonimbus Cloud. Picture courtesy of UCAR.

