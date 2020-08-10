Cloudy Monday: August 10, 2020

Some cirrus spissatus clouds mixed with cumulus clouds. Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org.
Keeping our heads in the higher clouds, we look at another cirrus cloud, called cirrus spissatus. Coming from Latin, spissatus means thick. This type of cloud is only associated with the cirrus group. It’s also known to sometimes get thick enough to block out the sun at times. However, you may find these types of clouds after a thunderstorm disappates, or during a grey, cloudy sky. While many cirrus clouds are seen as thin and whispy, the spissatus cloud is tightly packed and can be mistaken as a cumulus cloud. This mistake sometimes gives them the name thunderstorm cirrus and false cirrus. For more info, you can visit: http://www.namesofclouds.com/cirrus/cirrus-spissatus.html