SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Due to winter weather conditions in the Concho Valley, schools are beginning to announce early releases, delays and closures.

(Check back regularly for further updates on closures and delays.)

Monday, January 30

Schools

Angelo Catholic School

Angelo Catholic School will have an early dismissal at 1 p.m.

Angelo State University

ASU will be closing at 11 a.m. Classes will be canceled for the rest of Monday.

Cornerstone Christian School

Cornerstone Christian School will be having an early release. High school students and young divers will be released after fourth period. The remainder of the students will be released between 11:30 a.m. Students can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Eden ISD

Eden ISD will be closing at 2 p.m.

Irion County ISD

Irion County will let out at 12: 30 p.m.

Miles ISD

Early release at 1 p.m.

Robin’s Nest Daycare

Robin’s Nest Daycare will be closing at 12 p.m. All children must be picked up by 12:30 p.m.

San Angelo ISD

San Angelo ISD announced an early release at 11:30 a.m. with busses running at 12 p.m. for Central HS, Central HS on Oakes, Lake View HS, Glenn Middle School and Lone Star Middle School.

Elementary schools will be released at 1 p.m. Busses will run shortly after and lunch will be served.

TLCA

TLCA will be releasing early at 12:30 p.m. due to weather.

Trinity Lutheran School San Angelo

Trinity Lutheran will have an early release at 12:30 p.m. Students must be picked up by 1 p.m.

Veribest ISD

Veribest ISD announced the school will be releasing students at 12 p.m. Busses will run at 12 p.m. Parents can sign students out anytime before this.

Winters ISD

Closed

Businesses

Tom Green County Library

The Tom Green County Library will be closing at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31

Schools

Crockett County CCSD

Crockett County CCSD will be starting classes at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.

Grape Creek ISD

Grape Creek ISD has announced a late start at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.

Irion County ISD

Irion County ISD will start at 10 a.m.

Miles ISD

Closed

Ozona Head Start

Ozona Head Start will start at 10 a.m.

Reagan County ISD

Closed

Schleicher County ISD

10 a.m. start, busses will run two hours late.

Wednesday, February 1

Schools

Crockett County CCSD

Crockett County CCSD will be starting classes at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.

Grape Creek ISD

Grape Creek ISD has announced a late start at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.

Ozona Head Start

Ozona Head Start will start at 10 a.m.

Reagan County ISD

Closed