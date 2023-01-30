SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Due to winter weather conditions in the Concho Valley, schools are beginning to announce early releases, delays and closures.
(Check back regularly for further updates on closures and delays.)
Monday, January 30
Schools
Angelo Catholic School
Angelo Catholic School will have an early dismissal at 1 p.m.
Angelo State University
ASU will be closing at 11 a.m. Classes will be canceled for the rest of Monday.
Cornerstone Christian School
Cornerstone Christian School will be having an early release. High school students and young divers will be released after fourth period. The remainder of the students will be released between 11:30 a.m. Students can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Eden ISD
Eden ISD will be closing at 2 p.m.
Irion County ISD
Irion County will let out at 12: 30 p.m.
Miles ISD
Early release at 1 p.m.
Robin’s Nest Daycare
Robin’s Nest Daycare will be closing at 12 p.m. All children must be picked up by 12:30 p.m.
San Angelo ISD
San Angelo ISD announced an early release at 11:30 a.m. with busses running at 12 p.m. for Central HS, Central HS on Oakes, Lake View HS, Glenn Middle School and Lone Star Middle School.
Elementary schools will be released at 1 p.m. Busses will run shortly after and lunch will be served.
TLCA
TLCA will be releasing early at 12:30 p.m. due to weather.
Trinity Lutheran School San Angelo
Trinity Lutheran will have an early release at 12:30 p.m. Students must be picked up by 1 p.m.
Veribest ISD
Veribest ISD announced the school will be releasing students at 12 p.m. Busses will run at 12 p.m. Parents can sign students out anytime before this.
Winters ISD
Closed
Businesses
Tom Green County Library
The Tom Green County Library will be closing at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 31
Schools
Crockett County CCSD
Crockett County CCSD will be starting classes at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.
Grape Creek ISD
Grape Creek ISD has announced a late start at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.
Irion County ISD
Irion County ISD will start at 10 a.m.
Miles ISD
Closed
Ozona Head Start
Ozona Head Start will start at 10 a.m.
Reagan County ISD
Closed
Schleicher County ISD
10 a.m. start, busses will run two hours late.
Wednesday, February 1
Schools
Crockett County CCSD
Crockett County CCSD will be starting classes at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.
Grape Creek ISD
Grape Creek ISD has announced a late start at 10 a.m., busses will run two hours late.
Ozona Head Start
Ozona Head Start will start at 10 a.m.
Reagan County ISD
Closed