Here’s the latest we have in regards to closings for Tuesday, February 16th:

Angelo State University – Due to severe weather concerns, all classes at Angelo State, both in-person and online are cancelled for Tuesday, February 16th. Essential personnel should reach out to their direct supervisors for more information.

Ballinger ISD – Closed Tuesday, February 16th and Thursday, February 17th. On Thursday, February 18th, school will start at 10 a.m. with buses running 2 hours late.

City of San Angelo Offices – City offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

Concho Valley Council of Governments – will be closed Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

Goodfellow AFB – Due to adverse weather conditions, base activities cancelled Feb. 16 for non-mission essential personnel. Max teleworking expected.

H-E-B- With the winter storm bearing down on Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce our store hours of operation. At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change.

Current store hours are as follows:

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

San Angelo ISD – Closed for Tuesday, February 16th

Tom Green County Appraisal District – Closed, Tuesday, February 16th

Trinity Lutheran – Both School and ECC will be CLOSED tomorrow, February 16,2021 due to inclement weather and road conditions.

We know there are more closings than the above and will try to update these throughout the day and for tomorrow, if need be. Due to the widespread power outages, it is becoming increasingly difficult to post these. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to update you as quickly as possible.

HIGHWAY CONDITIONS

[CLICK HERE] for the latest highway conditions update. DriveTexas.org

Jim Bass Cars and Trucks, Three Rivers Glass and Accessories and Jim Bass Collision: