Here’s the latest we have in regards to closings for Tuesday, February 16th:

Angelo State University – Due to severe weather concerns, all classes at Angelo State, both in-person and online are cancelled for Tuesday, February 16th. Essential personnel should reach out to their direct supervisors for more information.

Ballinger ISD – Closed Tuesday, February 16th and Thursday, February 17th. On Thursday, February 18th, school will start at 10 a.m. with buses running 2 hours late.

City of San Angelo Offices – City offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

Concho Valley Council of Governments – will be closed Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.

Goodfellow AFB – Due to adverse weather conditions, base activities cancelled Feb. 16 for non-mission essential personnel. Max teleworking expected.

H-E-B- With the winter storm bearing down on Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce our store hours of operation. At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change.

Current store hours are as follows:

  • Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

San Angelo ISD – Closed for Tuesday, February 16th

Tom Green County Appraisal District – Closed, Tuesday, February 16th

Trinity Lutheran – Both School and ECC will be CLOSED tomorrow, February 16,2021 due to inclement weather and road conditions.

We know there are more closings than the above and will try to update these throughout the day and for tomorrow, if need be. Due to the widespread power outages, it is becoming increasingly difficult to post these. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to update you as quickly as possible.

HIGHWAY CONDITIONS

[CLICK HERE] for the latest highway conditions update. DriveTexas.org

Jim Bass Cars and Trucks, Three Rivers Glass and Accessories and Jim Bass Collision:

  • Delayed opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16th

Cloudy

San Angelo

21°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

17°F Cloudy Feels like 6°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

24°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 12°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
23°F A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

23°F Cloudy Feels like 12°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening...then some clearing overnight. Windy at times. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
23°F Light freezing rain this evening...then some clearing overnight. Windy at times. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

23°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a wintry mix this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
26°F Windy with a wintry mix this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

