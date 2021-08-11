Climate Outlook- August 2021

The month of August can also be known as the dog days of summer. Much like how the summer months started, they are looking to continue for this month. Texas had a decent drought this time last year, and the climate seems to be making up for it this year. Temperatures also exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit for several days as well, compared to this year, we’ve had less than a dozen days of temperatures in the triple digits.

Probability of temperatures either being cooler than average or warmer than average.

The temperatures for this month are usually some of the warmer days of the year. This year, much like the rest of this summer, we have a better chance of having cooler than average temperatures, not only for our region, but for most of the state as well. The map below shows the probability of how much temperatures could be warmer or cooler than average.

Chances of above average or below average rainfall expected for the month of August.

We’ve had plenty of rain for the past few months, and many have said this is the greenest they’ve seen this part of Texas in a long time. Better chances of rainy conditions are in West and East Texas. In our region, we are looking at a better chance of having about average rain fall totals for the month. This could be a bit more, or it could be a bit less. But nothing too extreme is expected for most of the state.

A look at the current drought situation across the U.S. as of July 27, 2021.

Our drought conditions continue to be minimal for the state. Many farmers and ranchers will remember last year gave us an exception drought for most all of the spring and summer months. This won’t be the case for the 2021 summer months. What little droughts we have in the western portions of the state will be reduced this month.

Forecast of changes to drought conditions around the nation. More areas of increased drought than of areas of decreasing drought conditions.

Most of the dry and hot conditions we are used to having in Texas will continue to be in the Rockies and to the west. The Upper Midwest is also looking to have areas in extreme and exceptional droughts through the month. So areas farming corn and soybeans could see a stunt in growth this year in the northern states. For a look at the full climate outlook for August, click here. All pictures courtesy of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Clear

San Angelo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
