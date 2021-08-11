Climate Outlook- August 2021

The month of August can also be known as the dog days of summer. Much like how the summer months started, they are looking to continue for this month. Texas had a decent drought this time last year, and the climate seems to be making up for it this year. Temperatures also exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit for several days as well, compared to this year, we’ve had less than a dozen days of temperatures in the triple digits.

Probability of temperatures either being cooler than average or warmer than average.

The temperatures for this month are usually some of the warmer days of the year. This year, much like the rest of this summer, we have a better chance of having cooler than average temperatures, not only for our region, but for most of the state as well. The map below shows the probability of how much temperatures could be warmer or cooler than average.

Chances of above average or below average rainfall expected for the month of August.

We’ve had plenty of rain for the past few months, and many have said this is the greenest they’ve seen this part of Texas in a long time. Better chances of rainy conditions are in West and East Texas. In our region, we are looking at a better chance of having about average rain fall totals for the month. This could be a bit more, or it could be a bit less. But nothing too extreme is expected for most of the state.

A look at the current drought situation across the U.S. as of July 27, 2021.

Our drought conditions continue to be minimal for the state. Many farmers and ranchers will remember last year gave us an exception drought for most all of the spring and summer months. This won’t be the case for the 2021 summer months. What little droughts we have in the western portions of the state will be reduced this month.

Forecast of changes to drought conditions around the nation. More areas of increased drought than of areas of decreasing drought conditions.

Most of the dry and hot conditions we are used to having in Texas will continue to be in the Rockies and to the west. The Upper Midwest is also looking to have areas in extreme and exceptional droughts through the month. So areas farming corn and soybeans could see a stunt in growth this year in the northern states. For a look at the full climate outlook for August, click here. All pictures courtesy of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.