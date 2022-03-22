SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Office of Fire Prevention released the following statement about dangerous fire weather safety tips:

Spring is here, so too is our infamous crazy Texas weather. In our part of the state, we’ve been experiencing wildfires due to high winds and low humidity. Those weather conditions give fires the opportunity to rapidly spread and devastate our lands and livelihoods.

We know of the thousands upon thousands of acres that have already burned outside of our county. With our weather still in a state of elevated concern for fire weather, right now is the time to be especially careful when it comes to open flames or anything that could start a fire. It only takes one spark to cause total devastation … please do not be the person to start it.

Remember that burning is never allowed inside city limits unless by permit. While not illegal, the Office of Fire Prevention strongly urges citizens to be mindful of fire safety by avoiding campfires, conversation pits and outdoor grilling due to the increased hazard. Just last week there were nearly 20 reported fires within our city limits. Again, right now is the time to be above and beyond careful. Don’t leave barbecue grills unattended. Open flames can get out of hand quick.

The main point is to be mindful and always pay attention when dealing with fire. Please do your part, especially in these dire times.

To report fires, including grass or brush fires, always call 911.

City of San Angelo Office of Fire Prevention