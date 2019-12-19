Christmas weather extremes for San Angelo

Although a white Christmas is extremely unusual for the Concho Valley it has happened before. The official definition of a white Christmas is 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25th. The snowiest Christmas that the city of San Angelo has experienced was 2”, which occurred back in 1926.

The coldest Christmas on record for San Angelo was a bone-chilling 5 ° set back in 1983. This was 28 ° below the average low of 33 ° for Christmas.

The warmest Christmas on record for San Angelo was 79 ° set back in 1955. The average high temperature on Christmas is 59 °. This would make the warmest Christmas on record 20 ° above average.

Christmas Forecast | San Angelo

The forecast for Christmas as of today (December 18th), is a low of 46 ° and a high of 70 °. This would make it 11 ° above average for this time of year. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles, otherwise models are hinting at a dry forecast.