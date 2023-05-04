SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Concho Valley has a chance of seeing severe thunderstorms going into the evening of May 4, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, there could be a few showers throughout the day, with an increasing threat of strong to severe storms beginning later this afternoon and evening.

The major hazards will include very large hail of up to two inches, damaging winds up to 60 mph and lightning.

The National Weather Service asks the community to monitor the forecast and check the weather before leaving the house, as well as make sure a way to receive weather-related warnings is available