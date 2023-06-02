SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service’s severe weather outlook forecasts baseball-sized hail, damaging winds and a slight risk for a tornado going into the evening of June 2, 2023.

A complex of storms is expected to move into our area after 5 p.m. and continue to push east/southeast through the evening hours. Large hail up to baseball size and damaging winds up to 75 mph are the primary hazards. Chances for a tornado remain low.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend with the best chances for rain expected on Sunday, June 4.