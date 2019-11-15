Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Friday, November 15th.

KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin says it will be a chilly start to your day with temperatures in the low 30s throughout most of the Concho Valley at drop-off. It will be warmer at pick-up this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s for most of us, with San Angelo being around 64 degrees.

Alani Baca, a fifth grade student at Glenmore Elementary, has today’s breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Strawberry Bagel, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Cheeseburger or Grilled Cheese, Sweet Potato Fries, Jalapeno Pinto Beans, Sandwich Salad, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.