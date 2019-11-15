Breaking News
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Friday, November 15th.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin says it will be a chilly start to your day with temperatures in the low 30s throughout most of the Concho Valley at drop-off. It will be warmer at pick-up this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s for most of us, with San Angelo being around 64 degrees.

Alani Baca, a fifth grade student at Glenmore Elementary, has today’s breakfast and lunch menus for San Angelo ISD.

For breakfast we are having Strawberry Bagel, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Cheeseburger or Grilled Cheese, Sweet Potato Fries, Jalapeno Pinto Beans, Sandwich Salad, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.