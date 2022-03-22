TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Multiple volunteer fire departments, including the Texas A&M Forest Services and the United States Forest Service are responding to a wildfire southwest of Wall, Texas Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022.

According to Conchovalleyhomepage staff on-the-scene, the volunteer fire departments are working a large brush fire on Susan Peak Road southwest of Wall.

Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service

As of 5:24 p.m., the Susan Peak fire is 30 acres and 70% contained.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.