SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colder weather may disrupt some Black Friday shoppers on November 25, 2022, as a potential winter storm blows into west Texas.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management addressed west Texas warning of a winter storm which has the potential for heavy snow and will impact areas of the Panhandle, S. Plains, and West Texas from late Thursday, November 24, 2022, through Saturday, November 26, 2022, according to TDEM.

The National Weather Service for Abilene/San Angelo also informed early morning Black Friday shoppers of a drastic drop in temperature occurring shortly after midnight of Thanksgiving day. The lows are predicted to be in the mid-30s to low 40s accompanied by potential showers.