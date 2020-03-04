Areal Flood Advisory in effect for Tom Green County until 1:30pm

At 11:57 am, radar indicated heavy rain moving into San Angelo from the southwest. This will cause urban and small stream flooding for the advisory area. 1-2″ of rain has already fallen across the area and an additional 1/2″-1″ is possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Angelo, Christoval, Wall, San Angelo State Park, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Grape Creek, Goodfellow AFB, Carlsbad, Veribest, Knickerbocker, O.C Fisher, Van court, Lake Nasworthy.

Do not drive through flooded low water crossings or any roadway with water flowing across the road. Turn around, don’t drown!

