Are you ready? The roller coaster trend continues in West Texas

Futurecast

A zonal flow aloft is in place across much of the United States, which correlates to temperatures at or above average along with a relatively quiet weather pattern. A Pacific cold front will move into the state of Texas tomorrow increasing the winds out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is roughly 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Our average high in San Angelo is 62 degrees for early December.

A secondary cold front arrives before daybreak on Friday morning bringing in a push of cool air. This will allow temperatures to fall back into the lower 60s for Friday afternoon. Hold on tight, because the roller coaster trend continues with two additional cold fronts bringing our highs near 80 degrees on Sunday back into the upper 60s by early next week.

5-Day Temperature Trend