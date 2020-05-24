Another chance for severe storms Sunday in the Concho Valley

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the highlighted counties until 8 PM tonight.

Severe storms are likely once again this Sunday evening, May 24. The entire Concho Valley is under a slight risk of severe storms this evening.

Any severe storm that develops in the Concho Valley will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Severe storms will be capable of producing large hail, a few storms could produce very large hail. In addition lightning and and damaging winds over 60 MPH will also be likely.

Timing for storms looks to be between 6 PM and 8 PM for central portions of the Concho Valley. Then, storms likely move out of the area by the 10 PM hour.