AEP Texas crews responding to outages following San Angelo storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas (August 22, 2020) – AEP Texas crews are responding to outages, which left approximately 20,000 San Angelo area residents without power this morning around 3 a.m.



As of 4:30 a.m., crews had reduced the number of outages to approximately 11,500 and are continuing their restoration efforts. An intense storm with winds reaching an estimated 80 miles per hour swept through the area around 2 a.m., knocking down transmission and distribution power lines and utility structures. Residents are reminded to consider any downed power lines energized and dangerous. Also, please keep children and pets inside until crews have removed any downed lines.



To report a downed power line in your area, please call 1-877-373-4858. While crews have made significant progress in restoring service. It is too soon to project an estimated restoration time for the remaining outages.



More information will be provided when it becomes available.

