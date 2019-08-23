Additional showers and storms possible across the Concho Valley through Saturday

Parts of the northwest Concho Valley received some heavy downpours late Thursday night. While this rain will do little to aid in the drought conditions it did keep many of us cool after a long stretch of hot and dry conditions.

Isolated showers moved in during the early evening hours Thursday and became nearly stationary over parts of Sterling, Coke, and northern parts of Tom Green and Irion counties. Parts of San Angelo saw a few sprinkles but most of the activity remained north of the city.

Estimated rainfall values across the Concho Valley

South of Sterling City saw about 3 to 4 inches of rain. Crockett county was also fortunate to see some heavy downpours in the western portions of the county. Precipitation amount were between 2 to 3 inches. Lesser amount of less than 2 inches for northern parts of Tom Green county.

More isolated showers and storms are expected Friday and Saturday across the Concho Valley. Most of the region is quiet at this hour but small showers are starting to pop over towards Irion and Concho counties.

These showers and storms will continue to build throughout the afternoon and evening. A similar repeat is expected for Saturday afternoon.

HRRR forecasting model

Models are starting to come into agreement on these isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The HRRR model has most of the activity forming in the western parts of the Concho Valley and moving very slowly eastward while weakening rapidly. Most of these storms, for this model, will begin to intensify during the late afternoon hours.

NAM forecasting model

The NAM model is showing activity occurring later in the day, mostly during the early evening hours, with the heavy activity remaining over southern parts of the Concho Valley.

These forecasting models help to time out when and where these storms could potentially take place but they do not give a precise forecast.

Severe Weather Outlook for tonight, Friday as well as Saturday

Severe weather outlook for tonight will be a non-severe threat throughout the Concho Valley. There is the possibility for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two across the area for tonight.

At this time, the Concho Valley remains under a non-severe threat again for Saturday but we cannot rule out the possibility of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. A cold front will be pushing down from the north during the overnight hours and move into the area for Saturday bringing an increased chance of precipitation. If this cold front stays to the north of the Concho Valley we will see most of the activity for our northern counties. However, if the cold front dips south and settles over the Concho Valley we could see an increase chance of some severe weather.