A slight improvement in drought conditions for some across the Concho Valley

Drought Monitor for southern parts of the United States

SAN ANGELO, TX – Extreme drought conditions have increased this week for portions of the Texas Panhandle and around the area of Wichita Falls. Additionally, Corpus Christi is now under extreme drought conditions in south Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms have been isolated across much of West Texas the past week. Parts of the Concho Valley received some isolated showers over last weekend and throughout the week but much of the area remained hot and dry.

Drought monitor for the Concho Valley; released August 29, 2019

Parts of Sterling and McCulloch county are now down to moderate drought conditions thanks to the scattered showers over the past few days. Concho county has also improved with drought conditions going from moderate, last week, to mostly abnormal.

While drought conditions improve across portions of the Concho Valley, some areas are experiencing worsening conditions. Northern parts of Runnels and Coleman county continue to be under severe drought conditions. The majority of Schleicher county is now under a moderate drought and almost all of Menard county is under abnormal conditions.

Southern parts of the Concho Valley continue to see abnormal drought conditions.

Isolated rain chances are possible for the next few days.