A mild and dry week continues for the Concho Valley

A zonal flow aloft will will continue for the next couple of days allowing for a relatively quiet weather pattern for the state of Texas. A zonal flow is defined as winds that move from west to east or east to west, while meridional flow indicates north-to-south or south-to-north air motion. Zonal flow is typically associated with relatively weak troughs and ridges, and thus tranquil weather.

Upper Level Weather Pattern

Futurecast

Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 62°. However, we will remain well above average over the next couple of days with high temperatures ranging from 70-77 degrees through Thursday. A short-wave trough associated with a surface low will move through the Texas Panhandle late Thursday afternoon. This will drag in our next cold front, which will bring back seasonal temperatures for Friday afternoon.

More Stories for you

• New Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy appointed

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nick Hanna, retired Texas Ranger, was appointed as the Chief Deputy for the Tom Green County…

• San Angelo Police hosts event to reunite stolen property with recent burglary victims

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, December 2, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division i…

• Power line damaged on Main Street near Baptist Memorial

SAN ANGELO, TX – An ALTEC crew, assisted by IRBY contractors, are repairing a heavily damaged power utility pole in the…

• Major accident in the 3200 block of Sherwood Way

SAN ANGELO, TX – An incident occurred shortly after noon at 3272 Sherwood Way, in the Commons Shopping Center. A silver…

• TRAFFIC: two vehicle accident at 19th and North Bryant

SAN ANGELO, TX – An accident occurred at 19th and North Bryant around 9:30a.m. The wreck was between a white Ford…

• CVHP News: December 2, 2019

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …