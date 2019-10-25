A light freeze is possible across the Concho Valley Saturday morning

A high pressure will dominate our weather overnight resulting in good radiational cooling. As we lose solar heating at night, surfaces cool rapidly as outgoing radiation is released. Radiational cooling is optimized when skies are clear and winds are light allowing heat to escape freely into the atmosphere. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s for much of the Concho Valley by Saturday morning.

Light Freeze Possible Saturday Morning

A few reminders when preparing for the potential light freeze include protecting sensitive plants including tender plants in your garden. Be sure to remove the sheets and blanket and plastic first thing in the morning after an overnight cold snap. If you do not do so, condensation can build up and freeze again under the covering, which will damage the plant.

Additional tips to prepare for tonight’s cold weather is to bring your pets indoors and check in with elders who live nearby.

Cold Weather Reminders

Another strong cold front will move into the region on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As cold air settles in, there is another shot at freezing temperatures by Thursday morning.