A chance for snow showers to begin late Tuesday evening throughout the Concho Valley

An upper level trough across the Utah, Wyoming and Colorado region will send a strong cold front through the state of Texas on Tuesday. This front will be associated with an increase in moisture moving into the Concho Valley, and as temperatures begin to fall below freezing late Tuesday night it will create the potential for frozen precipitation to take over. The trough will push east across the area on Wednesday with precipitation chances decreasing across the Concho Valley into Wednesday night.

Type of Precipitation

The best chance for any snow accumulations will be north of I-10 with slightly higher snow totals throughout the Big Country. As of Sunday morning, models are indicating at the potential for accumulating snow totals from a dusting and up to 3 inches in higher elevations. Models are subject to change as new data becomes available. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s on Wednesday morning with wind chill values in the low teens.

Forecast Snow Totals

