Fire weather conditions are expected across much of our region beginning on Friday. Strong winds and lower dewpoints on Friday will lead to an enhanced fire weather weather risk.

A fire weather watch will go into effect Friday morning at 10 AM for Runnels, Tom Green, Irion, Crockett, Sterling and Coke counties. Due to very dry conditions and strong winds outdoor burning will be highly discouraged.

In addition to the fire weather watch across our area, the Tom Green County Commissioners Court will institute a burn ban for Tom Green County starting at 7 AM Friday. This burn ban will remain in place until further notice.

Drought conditions across the area are also continuing to worsen. With this period of dry weather continuing, most of our area is abnormally dry with a few areas experiencing moderate drought.