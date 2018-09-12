Water line rupture gives rise to bacteria possibility

UPDATE 11:00 AM 09/13/18: Notice from the city of San Angelo: “The boil-water notice remains in effect as the repair to the water main break suffered Tuesday in southwest San Angelo continues. All of the needed parts have arrived, as has specialized equipment to jackhammer rock away from the pipe to complete the work. Difficult site conditions have complicated and slowed the repairs.

In the meantime, the Water Utilities Department is discussing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality the possibility of lifting the boil-water notice even before repairs are completed. Pressure throughout the water system has been stabilized at a point above TCEQ requirements, and testing of water quality is underway. The City hopes to have a firmer idea of a timeline on potentially lifting the notice this afternoon. Updated information will be posted as soon as it is available at the City’s website, cosatx.us, and on the City of San Angelo-Public Information Facebook and City of San Angelo Twitter pages.

We appreciate citizens for voluntarily limiting their water consumption to essential usage, such as showering and flushing commodes, and for the patience, understanding and grace they have shown while weathering this inconvenience. We also laud the tireless efforts of our Water Utilities and Operations employees, who have been working non-stop since the break occurred. They will remain on the job until it is done.”

—-

A crew is currently repairing a main water transmission line that ruptured.

The Assistant Director of Water Utilities, Lance Overstreet, says, “when it ruptured, it actually ended up draining one of the tanks in our system. It was actually such a large break that we actually lost system pressure.”

Overstreet says the tank levels dropped to almost nothing.

“According to the state and TCEQ, when your system pressure drops below 20 PSI then it has the potential to be inundated from other areas to get back into the system,” says Overstreet.

Even though the main water line breakage happened in the south side of town in an isolated area, it effects the entire city of San Angelo.

“The reason that it is effecting the whole city is because right now we are utilizing the high plane to feed water into the low plane to maintain pressures,” says Overstreet, “and then having to switch the system back over into the evenings with low water usage to fill those tanks back up.”

The re-routing of the water system lets potential bacteria filter into the water.

“If somebody has a little stock tank or they have a tank somewhere in their home, and they don’t have a backflow preventer–when our pressure drops down to a certain level, that can actually come back into our system and introduce bacteria and things like that that have not been treated,” says Overstreet.

With the boiling water notice in place, the Water Utilities Department recommends to boil anything being consumed.

“We also recommend to, if it’s going to be something that your washing your face, putting by your mouth, putting by your eyes are areas that can be entrances to the body that also to should be boiled or bottled water,” says Overstreet.

Parts from the Houston area are in transit to finalize the repairs to the water line.

“The leak has been stopped at this point, so we are not continuing to lose water,” says Overstreet, “but we are having difficulty building enough pressure because that line is not in service right now.”

There is no current timeline as to when it will be finished.

