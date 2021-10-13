Water: a limited resource for volunteer fire departments during dry seasons

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – Even though some residents saw more than an inch of rain in parts of the Concho Valley Wednesday, West Texas can also be very dry during the winter months. Because of this, area volunteer fire departments have to be ready for large fires even when water is a limited resource.



In Christoval, volunteer fire firefighters are the first line of defense, but if they need it, they can get water and other assistance from Tom Green County and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Program along with equipment from the Forest Service.

Jimmy Barton, with the Christoval Volunteer Fire Department says, “Water is a big concern, especially when we have a fire start and we know that it’s going to be a good sized fire. We will start requesting water pretty quick from either other departments that have tankers or Tom Green County.”

In addition, newer fire fighting vehicles are outfitted to draft water out of stock tanks, rivers, and lakes to help with water supplies while volunteer fire departments are fighting fires.