Warmer, drier winter season expected in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – The overall climate predictions for the upcoming winter season suggest above average temperatures and below-normal rainfall in the Concho Valley.

Forecasters at The National Weather Service office in San Angelo are expecting a dryer winter than last year. The average rainfall during the winter months is about three inches, but it could be lower over the next few months.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Groah, says, “We normally don’t average that much anyway. So, if we have an extended dry period without rainfall and runoff, that will lead to lower river flows and also lead to lower reservoir levels. Evaporation losses are also lower in the winter.”

The warmer, drier weather forecasters are expecting this coming winter season is much different from this year’s winter freeze that broke records.

Groah explains, “[we] had record cold, record snow amounts and a record time period with temperatures below freezing. And we hadn’t seen that kind of cold, extreme cold, in this area since 1989.”

A warmer, drier winter season could impact our water sources because normal river activity for this time of year is attributed in part to precipitation and a first winter freeze.

Upper Colorado River Authority Scott McWilliams, says, “After the first freeze, the hard freeze, the trees lose their leaves, so they quit transpiring water. That coupled with the fact that we don’t have as much evaporation in the wintertime. That increases flow, but not significantly.”