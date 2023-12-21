SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Students from Wall High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter presented a community initiative to help keep Lake Nasworthy clean during the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, forging a partnership with the City in the process.

The students aim to spearhead a project that aims to tackle three common threats the waters of Lake Nasworthy face: pollution, contamination and cross-contamination. According to the Dec. 19 meeting’s agenda packet, the students have proposed four courses of action, which are as follows:

Design signs that bring awareness to the fact that discarded fishing lines and lures, as well as general trash left in the lake, can cause harm or even death to fish, birds and other wildlife.

Design and construct collection tubes for used fishing lines and lures.

Design a digital billboard ad that brings awareness to boaters about cross-contamination of area lakes (i.e. zebra mussels, etc.) and how they can avoid this.

Organize a cleanup at Lake Nasworthy.

A recording of the Dec. 19 City Council meeting. The Wall FCCLA students’ presentation begins at 24:20.

“We can all help clean up the lake a little bit,” Ella Taylor, a Wall FCCLA student who presented at the meeting, said. “Spend two minutes a day picking up a little trash because eventually it’ll all end up somewhere, and a lot of it goes into the water.”

The students more specifically cited that cross-contamination from failure to clean boats between lakes, chemical runoff from lawn maintenance chemicals that enter the water and litter thrown into the water are key areas of concern that the project would seek to address.

During the meeting, the students also discussed and advocated for several methods that could be used to keep lake waters clean. One such method was the mindful use of fertilizer to avoid contaminating water.

“Be mindful about how much fertilizer you’re using, especially if you live near the water,” Taylor said. “The more you use on your lawn, the more runoff will be going into your drinking water and the more chemicals will be used to counteract those bad chemicals.”

The students revealed that they had already taken steps toward completing the project prior to their meeting with the City Council, including the delivery of a presentation to the Wall Bass Club, the creation of an educational Instagram account and the deployment of posters around San Angelo.

The City Council voted unanimously in favor of forming a partnership with the students. Now, with the City’s approval, the Wall FCCLA plans to design and install signs and trash bins near boat ramps on Lake Nasworthy that encourage cleaning used boats and disposing trash properly.