Twin Buttes teasing equalization hopes; Ivie surpasses 200,000

As rain turned into drizzle and mist, the FM 853 low water crossing of the Big Rocky Creek was closed to traffic due to heavy runoff. At the low water crossing of the Middle Concho on the same road just a short distance away, vehicles could brave the consistent stream running water. The Middle Concho USGS reporting station near Tankersley, downstream from confluence of the Big Rocky Creek and Middle Concho river peaked at 10.53′ a little after 6:00 p.m. last night with 857 cubic feet per second (384,648 gallons per minute) flowing past on its way to Twin Buttes.

As of 7:00 this morning, Twin Buttes was showing some steady gains from the last round of rain. Equalization of the reservoir, where the south and north pools are considered a single body of water, happens at the elevation of 1926.5′ — the current reading is 1925.88′.

It will take 2,680 more acre-feet (873.2 million gallons) more water in the north pool to realize equalization. The recent runoffs from the Middle Concho, Spring Creek and Dove Creek will come extremely close to this mark. The next day or so will tell if the goal can be met.

October’s place in history

With the latest round of rains, October 2018’s total rainfall clocks in at 10.68 inches, earning the title “wettest October ever.” It also places it as the 4th wettest month in San Angelo’s history. The National Weather Service lists the following wettest months on record in San Angelo:

#1 September, 1936 with 27.65 inches

#2 May, 1987 with 11.24 inches

#3 September, 1980 with 11.00 inches

The forecast is for a sunny and non-rainy weekend. Reservoir inflows should be tapering off, allowing for a more complete picture of the results of the last several weeks of wet. The Oak Creek Reservoir near Blackwell is still running over its spillway, and the Brady Lake reservoir is 112% full.

For the latest statistics on the six Concho Valley reservoirs, please click below: