Twin Buttes tapers off; Spence, Ivie continue to rise

The Twin Buttes Reservoir inflow is tapering off from the meteoric rise in volume from the heavy rainfalls of the past few weeks. The rise has slowed from feet per day to a few hundredths of a foot per hour. Currently, as of 8:00 a.m. today, October 20, 2018, the reservoir is 43.84% full, having impounded 79,080 acre feet ( 25.7 billion gallons) of water in its basin. Since the beginning of September, the reservoir has risen 33.3 vertical feet.

There is a chance this week of more rainfall as two weather systems from the western coast of Mexico, hurricane Willa and tropical storm Vicente, have forecasted paths that target Texas. Starting Tuesday, the moisture plume from Willa will reach the area, and by Wednesday, a 100% chance of rain is currently in the future prognostications for the area. Some models are showing 1.5-3 inches of rainfall for the central parts of the Concho Valley.

With the realization of this extra rain, it is within striking distance that the two pools of the Twin Buttes reservoir may become equalized, forming a single body of water. That has not happened since 1994, 24 years ago. The already-saturated soils will leave any rainfall with nowhere to go but to the streams, creeks and rivers that feed the six reservoirs of the Concho Valley.

The E.V. Spence reservoir near Robert Lee continues to consistently rise about a foot every day-and-a-half to two days or so. It currently stands at 21.86% full, having impounded 113,100 acre-feet (36.8 billion gallons) of water.

The O.H. Ivie reservoir, San Angleo’s main water source, also continues to rise about two feet per day. Its volume has soared to a current 185,100 acre-feet of storage from the 75,410 acre-feet it had impounded on September first of this year. Its current statistics are 33.39% full, 185,100 acre-feet (60.3 billion gallons) impounded.

For a complete snapshot of the status of the Concho Valley’s reservoirs, [PLEASE CLICK HERE www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/water]

More Stories for you

• Twin Buttes surpasses 40% full mark

The Twin Buttes Reservoir has surpassed the 40% full mark, currently measuring at 42.5% of capacity as of 7:00 a.m.,…

• The Seventh Annual Walk To End Alzheimer At Sunset Mall

The seventh annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s signature fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association was at the…

• “Gear Up” West Texas Game Warden’s Donation And Demonstration Event

Following all of the floods around Texas, West Texas Region’s Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens hosted a “Gear Up”…

• Fourth Body Confirmed And Identified From Llano River Flood

The fourth and final body was confirmed and identified.An official press release from the Kimble County Sheriff’s…

• The dos and don’ts of early voting in Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Earlyssa Cooper is preparing to cast her ballot in the Lone Star State for the first time.Cooper, a…