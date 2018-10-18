Twin Buttes rises 8′ in a day, Lake Ivie regains crown

With days-long rains soaking and saturating the Concho Valley, the wet stuff just didn’t have anywhere to go except downhill. Rivers swell to flood stages, creeks dry for years flow bank-to-bank. Drainage ditches along roadways fill and spill water onto roadbeds normally high and dry in such events.

The South Concho near Christoval reached “moderate flood stage” last night, once again causing water to lap at the Loop 110 bridge in the town.

Strong flows from Dove Creek and the South Concho have raised the water level in Twin Buttes by eight feet in a single day. The reservoir went from 16.7% to 26.8% full in 24 hours. Here are the numbers:

ReservoirDateTimeElevation
(NGVD29)		Acre-FeetGallonsPercent
Full
Twin Buttes10/18/20186:00 a.m.1,915.3248,43015,780,963,93026.84%
Twin Buttes10/17/20186:30 a.m.1,907.3130,1509,824,407,65016.71%
       
Gain  8.0118,2805,956,556,280 
 

The O.H. Ivie Reservoir retook its crown as the king of reservoirs during the night, overtaking E.V. Spence as having the most water impounded. It now stands 21.6% full with 119,800 acre-feet of water impounded, compared to Spence’s 103,400 (19.9% full).

Another rare event: The floodgates at the Nasworthy dam were opened at approximately 10:15 p.m. to mitigate the inflow from Pecan Creek. The lake had reached its capacity and it became necessary to release the incoming water to protect the dam and property along the banks of the lake. The water released will eventually make its way to Lake Ivie.

For a complete snapshot of the state of the Concho Valley reservoirs as of 6:00 a.m. this morning, please click here: [www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/water]

