SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – Over the past two weeks, Tom Green County has moved closer to drought level dryness according to Texas Water Development Board. It now lists the county as “abnormally dry”.

According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service office at Mathis Field, weather patterns that create dry conditions come with high pressure that steers storm systems away.

Meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Stephen Harrison says, right now, the weather outlook includes a chance of rain next week.

Harrison explains, “This storm system that maybe we’ll get is still very out there maybe late next week or so. There could be some alleviation but really, it’s usually just one storm isn’t enough to really alleviate drought conditions. Unless it’s a pretty heavy storm.”

This has an impact on local agriculture. The Tom Green County Extension Agent for Texas A & M Agrilife, Josh Blanek, explains that agriculture is an all-year operation. Small grains and winter wheat are being planted now and moisture is essential for these crops to grow.

Blanek says, “Seed costs, fertilizer cost, diesel costs for grabbing tractor across the field. You know, if that crop doesn’t come up then that’s a cost that farmers have that they’re not going to be able to have a harvestable crop to recoup that money back.”