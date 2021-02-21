UPDATE: Sunday morning water update from city: “Keep It Up!”

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

– The entire City is still under a boil water notice, meaning you must boil your tap water before consumption. FMI cosatx.us/Boilnotice

– For people that do have water, please continue to conserve water as much as possible.



For more information please visit cosatx.us/NEWS.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.

Due to water pressure currently increasing throughout the high plane area, all of the non-potable water sites will close at 2:00 p.m. today except for the site at San Angelo Stadium. The site at San Angelo Stadium will close at 6:00 p.m. today. We still need everyone to conserve water. Keep it up San Angelo!

ORIGINAL STORY

A Sunday morning note from the public information officer for the city, Brian Groves:

“Good progress was made overnight in filling our water tanks.

“It is vital that everyone keep conserving today so that we can continue moving forward and not backward. Please conserve and limit your usage as much as possible.

“Keep it up San Angelo!”