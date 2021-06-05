Spence Reservoir continues gains from floodwater runoff

The reservoir will show gains for the next several days as floodwater from recent rainfall makes its way into its impound basin

Heavy rains along the I-20 corridor near Colorado City, Texas produced enough runoff to trigger a flood warning for the Colorado from the National Weather Service this week.

The runoff did cause the river in that area to rise to *just* below flood stage in the early morning hours of June 2, 2021. It reached 14.93′ at 12:15 a.m. that morning, seven one-hundreths of a foot below the 15 foot flood stage.

The Colorado River reached its peak stream height in the early morning hours of Jun 2, 2021

The next measuring station downstream for the river before emptying into the Spence reservoir — located near Silver, Texas — recorded the flow of the flood water as it passed by the next day on June 3, 2021. It reached a stream height level of approximately 9.4′, up from below three feet just 5 days earlier.

The flood waters from the heavy rains passed the river gauge near Silver, Texas on June 3, 2021, heading to the E.V. Spence Reservoir in Robert Lee.

At the time of this report, E.V. Spence is recording significant gains in volume of water impounded. Since May 1, 2021, the reservoir has gained 1.71 feet in vertical height, which translates to an additional 9,600 acre-feet (3.1 billion gallons), gaining 1.84% in percentage full (from 21.54% to 23.37%).

The recorded rise in volume has not tapered off and continues to climb as of today:

Flood waters from the Colorado River continue to pour into the E.V. Spence Reservoir from the recent heavy rains.

Here are the most recent data from the area’s six reservoirs: