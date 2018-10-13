Spence overtakes Ivie as King of Reservoirs

The E.V. Spence Reservoir near Robert Lee, Texas now holds the enviable crown of impounding the most water of any reservoir in the Concho Valley, taking that long-held crown from O.H. Ivie.

A huge influx of water from the swollen banks of the Colorado River has raised the reservoir’s water level by an impressive 5 1/2′ since October 7, 2018. Since heavy rains began in September, the reservoir has risen a total of 7 1/2′.

The O.H. Ivie Reservoir currently holds 82,430 acre-feet of water while Spence holds 91,450 (almost 3 billion more gallons) and continues to rise.

Here are the statistics of the reservoirs as of 6:00 a.m. this morning:

Reservoir Date Time Elevation (NGVD29) Acre-Feet Gallons E.V. Spence 10/13/2018 6:00 AM 1,852.81 91,450 29,799,073,950 O.H. Ivie 10/13/2018 6:00 AM 1,508.64 82,430 26,859,897,930

Forecasts call for even more rains over the next few days as multiple waves of rain events will be affecting the Concho Valley.

The first is the tropical plume from the leftovers of hurricane Sergio coming from the southwest with heavy rainfall and severe weather potential. The National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Wiley forecast “prolonged episodes of widespread showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday night and lasting though Tuesday.”

The second wave is a cold front pushing into the area resulting in rain from Sunday through Monday morning. Storms and showers will be widespread.

The third wave is an upper level storm system to develop west of the Concho Valley, increasing rain coverage with storms and showers Monday through Wednesday.

Forecast models are showing San Angelo’s rainfall potential could be almost 4″ through Wednesday.