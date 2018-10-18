South Concho at Christoval on the rise, flood warning issued

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: The river has attained 12.67 vertical feet, surpassing the original forecast. Please be careful is you are in the affected area!

ORIGINAL STORY:

The South Concho river at Christoval is expected to reach moderate flood stage near midnight tonight, October 17, 2018, attaining just under 12 vertical feet in height. Ten vertical feet is considered the start of flood stage.

According to the flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, in effect until October 18 at 2:26 p.m., “…minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river will fall below flood stage around sunrise tomorrow. The city recreation area will begin to flood and a few hosues near the river will be flooded.”

Consistent widespread rains over already saturated soils are resulting in nearly all creeks, draws, etc., to be flowing pushing water into the larger waterways and causing flooding situations.

Many roads in the area have been closed, forcing schools to cancel classes or delay starting times. For a list of road closures and schools affected by the flooding, [PLEASE CLICK HERE.]

Note: Viewer submitted video is included in the video report, submitted by Sylena Sessom of Christoval, and used with permission.

