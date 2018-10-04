Sonora Lions Club to hand out food vouchers to those affected by flooding

Members from the Sonora Lions Club will be passing out in-house food purchase vouchers to those affected by the flooding in Sonora on September 21, 2018.

On Sunday, October 7, Sonora Lions Club members will be handing out the vouchers at the Lowe’s Supermarket located at 600 S. Crockett in Sonora, TX from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Assistance will be for families in the flood affect area only. Vouchers can only be used on food items and other household necessities. Alcohol and tobacco products will be prohibited voucher purchases during this event.

For more information, contact Art Fuentes at 325-387-3888.

