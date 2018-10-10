Sonora Lions Club helps over 100 families after September 21 flooding

On October 7, the Sonora Lions Club assisted over 100 families who were affected by the flooding in Sonora, Texas on September 21, 2018.

Sonora Lions Club President Art Fuentes and Concho Pearl Lion Bridgett Rogers submitted an application for the Texas Lions Foundation Disaster Relief grant in response to the flooding in Sonora. Once the foundation responded, the Sonora Lions Club received a $10,000 grant. With the assistance of District Lion Russell Livingston, Art Fuentes and Mike Patterson established an in-house food voucher program.

On October 7, flood victims were invited to shop at the Lowe’s Supermarket using the funds obtained through the Texas Lions Foundation. A $100.00 food voucher was given to each household, which could be used on food items and other household necessities.

A total of 109 families were able to buy $10,613.00 worth of needed groceries through the Texas Lions Foundation.

“I want to personally thank the Texas Lions Foundation and all the wonderful staff at Lowe’s for making this event a success. With your help, we were able give hope and reassurance to our community that Sonora will recover and be stronger than ever,” Lions Club President Art Fuentes said.

Financial funding sources and other information can be found at www.texaslions.org/tlf.

