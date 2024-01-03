SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Toyota ShareLunker program is getting into some fishy business for its 2024 season as part of its continual efforts to promote fishing and conservation.

The ShareLunker program has been operating for around 37 years, “partnering with anglers to promote and enhance bass fishing in Texas,” according to its website. Though spawning season lasts from January to March each year, the program runs around the clock to gather data for use of fishing management programs across Texas.

Anglers in the program will be catching bass from Lake O.H. Ivie and other bodies of water across Texas. Once caught, particularly noteworthy fish dubbed “sharelunkers” are documented and used for spawning the next generation of stock fish — fish that, with any luck, will become the trophies of tomorrow.

“We want to proliferate those genetics,” Lynn Wright, a Texas Parks and Wildlife district fishery biologist, said. “We take those big fish, we spawn them and that fish, along with those finger-length bass, get stocked out the following spring back into that lake.”

Lake O.H. Ivie has produced several sharelunker fish over the years, making it a promising candidate for fishing up the “my fish was thiiisss big”-status catches for this year’s spawning season.

“O.H. Ivie is a lake that has produced a lot of sharelunkers over the years,” Wright said. “We’re doing everything we can to get trophy genetics into that lake so when Mother Nature cooperates and gives us a big water level rise, we can see these trophy bass come online.”

According to Wright, O.H. Ivie has also produced two of the largest legacy bass in Texas that have been recorded.