San Angelo Health Foundation gives additional grant of $200,000 to Sonora Flood Relief Fund

The San Angelo Health Foundation announced an additional grant of $200,000 to the San Angelo Area Foundation’s Sonora Flood Relief Fund.

This new grant, combined with a prior grant issued in late September, brings the total support from the San Angelo Health Foundation to $250,000 to assist with the recovery for victims of the September 21, 2018 flood in Sonora, TX. The total amount donated through the San Angelo Area Foundation’s Sonora Flood Relief Fund has reached $749,758.31 from 457 donations and grants.

The San Angelo Area Foundation has been working with the Sonora Ministerial Alliance as well as the Sutton County Long Term Recovery Group awarding grants to help victims of the flood as quickly as possible. As of Wednesday, December 13, the Sonora Flood Relief Fund has awarded $251,200.00 in emergency grants to over 170 families.

Additionally this fund has also begun the process of awarding $1,000 gift cards specific for construction materials if needed, once a permit to rebuild has been secured. This latest grant from the San Angelo Health Foundation will enable the Long Term Recovery Group to provide additional targeted support for flood victims wanting to rebuild, which have seen greater destruction to their home with significant needs.

The Sutton County Long Term Recovery Group are still accepting construction materials and supplies as donations at the former ALCO building located at 307 Hwy 277 North in Sonora. Those who wish to make these types of donations can contact the Sutton County Long Term Recovery Group at (325) 413-1144 in order to coordinate the delivery of these building supplies.

