San Angelo heads into level 1 drought restrictions

San Angelo city council has enacted drought level 1 restrictions that limit outside watering to once every seven days, and no more than 1-inch per week, effective Wednesday, August 1.

The specific reason for these restrictions being in place, according to San Angelo department of water utilities analyst & conservation coordinator Paulina Levy include that, “our water supply is below twenty-four months, therefore we are going into drought level 1, so that we can conserve water and not use as much of our very limited resources.”

The drought ordinance permits no more than 1-inch per week of watering, so what exactly is 1-inch? One simple way to find out is to put tuna or cat food cans out in your yard in a place where your sprinkler water collects in it, and time it. That can give you a rough approximation of your watering limits. Additionally one way to cut down on wasteful run-off is to check you sprinklers and ensure that you are not watering the concrete or anything else which does not grow.

Currently Ivie Reservoir, the city’s primary water source, is at 15% capacity; with Twin Buttes and O.C. Fisher reservoirs sitting even lower. Lake Nasworthy, which is supposed to be a constant level lake, is sitting at 81% capacity.

“Recreational activities on Lake Nasworthy do affect our water supply,” said Levy, “so if you see pollution occurring, that is a drinking water source for the city and we want to preserve it as it is such a staple of San Angelo. But we also want to be able to enjoy it, one of the great things about water is that it’s used for growing plants, for drinking, and also for us to have fun.”

It is the city’s hope that with these watering restrictions and perhaps a little rain San Angelo will not slip into drought level 3, which is triggered by only twelve months of available water supply.

To report a watering violation, call the code compliance office at 325-657-4409 or visit the city website and email code compliance. You can also message the City of San Angelo public information Facebook page. Reports should include the address, the time of day, the nature of the violation and, if available, photos.