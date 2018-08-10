San Angelo faces street drainage challenges

With many grateful for the recent rainfall, many more still are noting the water build-up that can be seen on San Angelo roadways. City engineers are rolling our their plan to make the city’s drainage systems more efficient.

It is no secret that San Angelo streets tend to look more like water slides than roads when we get a few moments of rain. But, while perhaps inconvenient, it is to a point on purpose; it is also on the minds of those in city engineering.

Russell Pehl with City of San Angelo Engineering Services said “our city streets have typically or historically been set up as our drainage system across the city. We do have some sub-surface drainage, but very minimal. Some of the benefits of putting […] the drainage in the street is that you don’t have the added expense or the added infrastructure to maintain of the storm water, or the storm water conveyance system.”

It has been noted though that there are some definite drawbacks to that system. A street-as-drain style system, common in many towns throughout west Texas, incurs some flooding issues or times where it is difficult to convey the water in an efficient manner to the Red Arroyo or the Concho River.

Pehl also elaborated on the fact that solutions are being developed, saying “we have a master plan that we developed back in the year 2000, the number one issue is on bell street where the where the East Angelo Draw crosses Bell Street. We are actually going to be slightly raising Bell Street in that area as well as increasing the culverts that go underneath the road to convey that water. Drainage has been an issue in San Angelo for a long time, it’s nothing new and we are trying to work towards it.”

Even as the city works to minimize and eventually solve these issues, a word of sound advice – if you do see water going over the street, do not try to cross it. Turn around, don’t drown, and you can safely navigate to your intended destination.