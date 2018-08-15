San Angelo city parks conserve water



The August 1st drought restrictions limit outside watering to once a week for San Angelo residents, but city parks staff are going a step further in conserving the water used for the city’s 112 acres of parks.

As San Angelo grapples with the level one drought restrictions which went into effect recently, the city’s parks department is try to get out ahead of the issue by conserving water to an even greater extent than called for. Roger Havlak, the Parks Senior Manager for the City of San Angelo said, “it has affected us and our park systems, but we’re trying to take it one step further. Instead of shifting from twice a week watering to once a week watering, we’re going to take the majority of our park systems and shift them to every other week watering.And again, for primarily for water conservation purposes to try to conserve water as well. “

This includes working around the recent rainfall in order to have as low an impact as possible on the city’s water supply given the massive acreage that requires watering. According to Havlak, the recent rains have been immensely welcome. In an interview with KLST and KSAN News, Havlak elaborated saying, “obviously if we were planning on watering this week, we’ve canceled those waterings and what we’re hoping is that if we get enough rainfall we can maybe keep systems off until late August or maybe even early September. In a given year we have approximately 112 acres of parks that we irrigate as well as close to 80 acres of sports fields [to water]. That’s a lot of water and so it’s important for us to conserve water and to manage those sites in a way that is appropriate.”

Visit these links for more information on the city’s parks, and for details on the level one drought restrictions which are still in effect.

