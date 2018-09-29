Sonora continues to walk the long road to recovering from the recent flooding. Senator Charles Perry came in to assist in clean-up efforts and spoke about the challenges of resource faced in the area.

“Fortunately enough, or unfortunately however you want to look at it, it doesn’t take a lot of money to have a huge impact in these small communities,” said Perry. “So, on that sense we think we’re going to be able to actually get people back to their homes in some capacity a little easier than doing it through the FEMA trailer process if that’s not available. But hopefully if that’s not the case then we’ll find some of that. A lot of citizens here don’t have a lot of wealth – so, their challenges are a little different than an urban center.”

Several residents who we spoke with, some of whom will be making repairs, others will be rebuilding completely, said that they did not have flood insurance for their homes because they had not seen flooding like this or even at all since before the dams in the area were built. This time around several said they will be securing flood insurance for their homes. In addition to these considerations, many wish to convey their gratitude to responders and neighbors, and encourage those outside the region to help those also affected.

“I am grateful for the town,” said Lilia Virgen, a Sonora resident and flood victim. “The town pulled together. We were blocked and there was no way in, there with no way out. We want them to try to donate to the people, there were other people that lost more, because their house was eight or nine feet in water – and try to help them fix what we have and continue forward.”

Senator Perry commented further following discussions with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. In a brief statement, Perry said – “I spent the day in Sonora today surveying the damage from the Dry Devil’s River flooding. First, a picture is worth a thousand words. I saw first hand the devastation on many homes. I was reminded of the power of water and how quick life can change. Secondly, a sense of loss can bring about a real opportunity for gain. This community and the citizens of Sutton County are showing we are all united when it matters most. At the end of the day, Texas and Texans will rebuild better than before. The state with Disaster deceleration can Noe officially engage.

TCEQ waived the burn ban to remove debris, TDEM (Texas department of Emergency Management) is working on housing assessment damage and DPS has extended hours for DMV to reissue drivers licenses. American Red Cross, County Judge Steve Smith, local churches and national organizations have all stepped up to the challenge of rebuilding lives. As we go Forward be thankful that no loss of life in this event. It is paramount that the community takes advantage of all the support, for the time it is available, so that the process of healing and rebuilding can be continue and be completed. Sonora is well on its way.”