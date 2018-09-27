Road to Recovery: Resource allocation and distribution now key in Sonora

The city of Sonora and parts of Sutton County continue to work towards recovery after the recent flooding, but officials say this will not be a speedy process.

“This task is gonna take a long time, and we’re gonna need a lot of money and a lot of help,” said Sutton County judge Steve Smith. “As we have people tear stuff out we’re gonna need people to rebuild, we’re gonna need folks to help us restore these folks that had no insurance – which is most of them. For appliances and furniture and bedding and stuff like that. We’re gonna need either that produced or money to be able to by that.”

With the ground saturated from the recent rains, Sonorans are wary of even the slightest chances for rain over the coming days. Especially since they’ve so recently seen just where that water is going to go when it has no choice but to flow downstream.

“If you take the 1989 flood plane map that came out and you laid it across the city map today where the flood was, it is a perfect match,” Smith continued. “Our chief of police, his home is in the middle of one of those places, and he – when all this happened – he went to his house, he got his dog out, he shut the door, and he went back to work.”

Sonora Police Chief Art Fuentes told us a little bit about why that is. “You know I am the chief of police here, we do provide a public safety service, here in Sonora, and so that’s our main focus,” Fuentes said. “It’s material – you know, let’s face it, and that’s how i have to look at it. It can be fixed. You know but the most important thing is that you know after all the efforts that we had that we had zero fatalities.”

As the community waits on help from the state, they’ll continue to do what they can with the help of the Concho Valley.

